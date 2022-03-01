By AFP

A top Chinese lender has imposed “aggressive” repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda’s Entebbe international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

Chinese state banks are the biggest source of infrastructure funding to Africa, and have been criticised for their predatory lending practices although details of contracts are rarely made public

