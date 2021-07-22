By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ambassador-Designate of the People’s Republic of China to Uganda H.E Zhang LIZHONG has reiterated his Government’s commitment to continue supporting Uganda’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He made the revelation while presenting his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje ODONGO.

Zhang said beyond support to fight the pandemic, his government will as well support other government Initiatives aimed at promoting development and social economic transformation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He noted that both countries are strengthening bilateral ties in the political, security, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields and several agreements and MoU’s have been signed to that effect.