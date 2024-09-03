By STEPHEN OTAGE

Mr Daniel Akwanget, the head of marketing at the store, said many of the clients who are thronging their stores are TikTok influencers. Police were forced yesterday to close the newly-opened China Town Su-per Stores, a new Chinese Store after several Ugandans visited the place to buy themselves cheap merchandise.

The new store, which opened at the former Shoprite Supermarket in Lugogo at the weekend, mainly deals in home appliances that include Chinese electronics, fabrics, Kitchenware, sports equipment, furniture, television sets, and crockery, among other items. Read more