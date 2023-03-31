Police in Matugga are investigating circumstances under which a 26-year-old casual worker fell into a rolling machine and died instantly at China Chan Jiang Steel and Iron Factory located in Buwonzi village along Sanga-Semuto road.

Martin Kayanga,26, was working with his colleagues when he slid and fell into a rolling machine that he was operating, resulting in his death.

The machine was immediately stopped, and the victim was rushed to Mulago hospital but according to police, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson says the crime scene has been documented as investigations continue.

“The police responded swiftly to the incident and upon arrival at the scene, found that the victim had already been removed from the machine. The crime scene was documented, photographed, and swabs were collected from the roller machine, along with the suspected remains of the deceased, as part of the ongoing investigations,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.