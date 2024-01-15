Two Chinese investors appeared before Buganda Road Court on Monday over ownership of a multi-billion electric pole manufacturing company.

Chen Chao; the Director and chairman of Entec Electric company based in Tororo has dragged Hu Zheheng; his former country manager to court for fraudulently obtaining registration for the same company as a director.

Hu Zheheng and Zhang Jun (another Chinese businessman) both Chinese businessmen are charged with obtaining registration of Entec Electrical Equipment company by falsely pretending that they were the sole proprietors of the said company.

Hu Zheheng appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and denied the charges.

Zheheng is jointly charged with Zhang Jun; a former salesman for the same company. Zhang is reportedly on the run.

Prosecution contends the accused committed the offence on June, 27, 2017, at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau offices in Kampala when they willfully procured registration as the only subscribers of Entec Electrical Equipment Company Ltd.

The two claimed they were the sole owners representing 50 percent each.

The complainant, one Chen Chao is the chairman and Executive Director of Entec Electric equipment company.