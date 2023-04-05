By Barbra Nalweyiso

Police in Kassanda are holding a Chinese national over a road crash that claimed the lives of two pupils and injured three others.

According to the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala, the accident occurred yesterday at Kamusenene village along Lubaali Kassanda Bukuya road.

She says it involved a Toyota Hilux registration number UAU OO1V that was being driven by Zau Hizang.

The suspect is in custody at Kassanda police station while the vehicle is parked at Bukuya police station pending inspection.

According to a preliminary report, the driver of the pick-up was overtaking a truck loaded with logs when it knocked five pupils of Glory Nursery and primary school.

Kawala identified the deceased as Jonathan Matovu, 5, and Briana Nantongo, 6. Police say survivors who were rushed to Mityana hospital for treatment are yet to be identified.