By Ritah Kemigisa

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) officially opens in Kigali, Rwanda today.

The heads of government will today be meeting for the first time after almost 3 years of Covid-19 induced lockouts.

It was preceded by the meeting of foreign Ministers yesterday to discuss post-COVID recovery, sustainable development.

The meeting has allowed ministers the opportunity to hold formal discussions on the CHOGM theme, Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming, focusing on three topical issues.

In her opening remarks, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland urged member states to embrace post-covid policies that will Foster quicker recovery of their economies.