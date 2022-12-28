Police have revealed that a total of 55 people perished in road crashes across the country in just four days during the just concluded Christmas season from 23rd -26th December.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the traffic police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima noted that the 55 people were from the 267 road accidents across the country that also left 212 other people seriously injured.

Over 3,500 traffic offenders were arrested during the same period, according to Nampiima.

She has meanwhile revealed that there was a slight reduction in the number of road crashes this year from 272 in 2021 to this year’s 267 accidents.

Nampiima has urged motorists and other road users, especially pedestrians who made the most victims to take extra care as the festive season continues.