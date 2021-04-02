By Benjamin Jumbe

The Church of Uganda is all set to host this year’s Way of the Cross.

However, unlike the past years, the event this year is to be held scientifically on Good Friday due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

The archbishop of the church of Uganda His grace Kazimba Mugalu says he will be joined by Kampala Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and Metropolitan Lwanga of the Orthodox Church for this annual joint observance of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death.

The way of the cross procession will start from the residence of the Bishop of Namirembe diocese to Namirembe cathedral.

Kazimba adds that this year the church will be celebrating its 60th anniversary since becoming an independent and self-governing Province with several activities to be announced soon.