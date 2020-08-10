

By Benjamin Jumbe

Church Leaders and members of St. Peter’s Church Ndeeba have been engulfed by shock , fear and anger after their church was demolished last night.

Sources reveal that the people who claim to be the owners of the land where the church is built took advantage of curfew and completely brought the structure that was built over 40 years ago on the ground.

It’s alleged that attempts to have the structure down in March this year were resisted by the church members.

The leadership of the church is expected to make a formal statement later today.