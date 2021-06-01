By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the Church Of Uganda Dr Stephen Kazimba is set to launch a new fundraising campaign.

The campaign to be officially launched this coming Sunday at All Saint Cathedral Nakasero is part of activities to mark the 60 years anniversary celebrations of the church.

Addressing the media, Dr Kazimba said the campaign is targeting atleast one Million Anglicans to contribute atleast 60,000 towards the fundraising drive with the money to be used to pay back loans taken to construct the church house.

He says that such projects are a new move for the church to exhibit financial independence.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop emphasized that the church is to hold a scientific martyrs day event on 3rd June with only 200 guests invited.