By Benjamin Jumbe

Church of Uganda has announced that it will continue with this year’s martyrs’ day celebrations despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

This has been confirmed by the Provincial Secretary Rev Canon William Ongeng who says that the celebrations shall be held differently this year.

In a statement issued this morning, Ongeng says unlike the previous years where Christians from all over the world gathered at the Namugongo Martyrs shrine to celebrate Uganda Martyrs’ who were persecuted for their faith, this time only a few invited people will be allowed to attend.

This, he says is due to the government restrictions on public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that President Museveni is expected as Chief Guest.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu will make an on-site visit to Namugongo on Monday and thereafter address the media giving details on the program for the Martyrs Day Celebration.

The Catholic Secretariat in April announced cancellation of the Martyrs day celebrations set for 3rd June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.