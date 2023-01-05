The Church of Uganda is this morning set to hold the Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo Memorial lecture in remembrance of the late Retired Archbishop Dr. Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

According to the communication officer of the Church, Sadik Adams, the Memorial lecture will begin with a holy communion service at 9am at Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo.

The Archbishop, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu will be the main celebrant while President Museveni is expected as the Chief Guest.

The late Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo, served as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda from 1995 to 2004. During his tenure, the Church made tremendous achievements in promoting the gospel and establishment of a number of development projects for the Church.

He is also remembered for being the vision bearer of the redevelopment of Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site, Namugongo which he envisioned to be a world class faith based and pilgrimage center.