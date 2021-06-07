By Prossy Kisakye

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu, says the church is ready to support the government’s new interventions in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the President suspended communal prayers in all places of worship including churches and mosques for 42 days as a way to combat the rising community covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to the media at his residence at Namirembe, Dr Kazimba emphasised that the church was not closed but only the buildings.

He urged Christians to continue worshipping and praying in their homes, asking the heads of families to open altars in their homes and lead the family in daily prayers.

Dr Kazimba also said the church will continue to use online platforms as it was in the first lockdown to reach out to the Christians to pray together and encourage each other.