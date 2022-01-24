By Ritah Kemigisa

Preparations are in high gear for the installation of the new Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere tomorrow.

On December 9th, 2021, Pope Francis appointed the Kasana Luwero Bishop to take over Kampala Archdiocese.

Addressing a joint press conference at Lubaga cathedral this afternoon, Fr Pius Male, the Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kampala says the celebrations will commence at 10 am at the cathedral.

Fr Male says the Bishop will lead a procession from his Kasana Luwero diocese and then he will be officially welcomed by the Kampala Archdiocese team at Lubigi at Lumasi River.

Meanwhile, the Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander Rogers Nsereko has issued traffic guidelines for the celebrations indicating that only invited guests with red stickers will have access to the cathedral.

Nsereko meanwhile says there will be traffic disruptions along roads leading to Rubaga cathedral apart from Wakaliga road.

He has advised motorists from Nateete and Nalukolongo to use alternative routes like Ndeeba and avoid areas of Lubaga and Kabusu.