President Museveni has said that churches should remain closed for more 60 days.

While addressing the nation after 42 days of lockdown. President Museveni allowed Boda Bodas to carry one person and their curfew moved to 6: 00 pm.

“Boda bodas are allowed to move upto 6pm and can carry one person. They should strictly maintain SOPs. Wearing a mask is a must,” he said.

He adds that taxis will be allowed to carry only 50% passengers while private cars can carry three passengers across districs.

Museveni in his address today revealed that curfew time will be maintained so as to stop the public from socialising.

He adds that schools will remain closed until vaccination of eligible people aged 12-18 years has been successfully.

This comes after the 42-day lockdown that has seen a decrease in the number of cases in the country.