

By Andrew Bagala

The director of Criminal Investigations Department Grace Akullo has camped at Mbarara Regional police headquarters to oversee the investigations against state minister for labor Mwesigwa Rukutana accused of attempted murder using a gun.

AKullo was ordered to move from Kampala to Mbarara by the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola and yesterday, together with her team of homicide experts reviewed Rukutana’s file and others on the violence committed during the NRM primaries in Western Region.

The CIVD spokesperson Charles Tumwine confirmed Akullo is directly supervising Rukutana’s case however adding that she would also oversee other similar cases of violence committed in western Uganda during the NRM elections held last Friday.

Rukutana and his escorts were arrested last Saturday on allegations of shooting and injuring Dan Rweiburingi a supporter of Naome Kabasharira who defeated the minister.