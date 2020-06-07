The police Criminal Investigation Department has dismissed controversies about the death of AlP David Openy.

The late David Openy who was one of the top investigators on the state house anti-corruption unit headed by Lt Col Judith Nakalema passed on on 4th June 2020, at St Francis Nsambya Hospital.

In a statement, CID spokesperson Charles Twiine clarifies that the officer died of natural illness as indicated on the death certificate given to his immediate family members.

Sections of media have been relating his death to unconfirmed reports that it was because he was investigating theft of food and procurement scandals in the prime minister’s office.

Twine notes that such allegations are not only immoral but also criminal.