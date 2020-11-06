The spokesperson for the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Charles Twine has advised politicians to stop what he called inciting armed personnel by making unrealistic promises in their campaign speeches.

Speaking after his nomination on Tuesday this week, National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine promised to raise the pay for security personnel to a minimum of Shs1 million.

However, addressing journalists in Kampala today, Charles Twine said the police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye among other officers is currently working to demystify this rhetoric.

Twine says they do not want their officers diverted as the mandate to fight crime crosses borders and stretches past the election period.