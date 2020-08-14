

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has summoned presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi and the State Minister for finance in charge of privatisation, Evelyn Anite, over allegations that they held public rallies in disregard to the presidential directives on coronavirus.

According to the CID spokesman Charles Atwiine, Anite is supposed to report to the CID offices on Monday, while Kyagulanyi is expected on Tuesday next week.

Atwine says they have so far interrogated the former Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner Dickson Kateshumbwa, an aspirant for the Sheema Municipality seat, and Dr Charles Ayume who seeks to challenge Anite for the Koboko Municipality seat.

The summons followed a video that circulated on social media showing Kyagulanyi’s alleged procession in Jinja city and Anite’s in Koboko district.