

The police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has vowed to arrest politicians who somehow managed to beat the system and presented forged documents to the Electoral Commission.

Addressing journalists at media centre Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson said that their investigation time table is different from that of the Electoral Commission and that they may be forced to arrest the perpetrators even on polling, or swearing in day.

He tells KFM that they have so far recorded 25 cases of political aspirants who allegedly presented forged academic documents and fake National IDs.

The Electoral Commission conducted nomination for Parliamentary candidates and one has to be a citizen of Uganda with a UACE certificate, and a registered voter to qualify.