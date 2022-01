Singer Cindy Sanyu and her husband, an actor Prynce Atiku Okuyo have welcomed a bouncing baby girl today at Prime Care Hospital.

Prynce Atiku who couldn’t hold his excitement shared the good news on his social media platforms.

“She is here, God is great. Thanks to Dr. Kaliisa and all the staff at Prime Care Hospital. Can’t explain how excited we are right now. #Baby,” he posted.

Cindy’s child comes a month after her wedding ceremony with Prynce Atiku.