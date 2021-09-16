Musician Sanyu Cindy has trashed rumours claiming that she gave birth to twins.

Earlier this week, social media was filled with news that Cindy had given birth to twins.

However, the musician says she is far from giving birth and therefore people should wait for her to break the news instead of circulating false news.

“Please congratulate the right Cindy. I am very far from delivery and I plan to enjoy it every step of the way. Fake news,” Cindy Sanyu said.

She added that those congratulating her were confusing her with Bishop Kiganda’s wife Cindy who gave birth to twins.