

Citizen coalition for electoral democracy in Uganda (CCEDDU) has called for mass sensitisation of voters about the dangers of monetarization of politics as the country heads towards 2021 general elections.

The organisation’s secretary general Robert Sempala, says Ugandans especially in rural areas have to be enlightened that money is a major enemy to democracy as it compromises the voter’s judgement.

He notes that people ought to understand that the candidates who bribe them with money for votes often fail to deliver.

Sempala says the practice has deprived the nation of very many good and capable leaders who do not have money leading to poor governance.