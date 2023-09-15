The National Physical Planning Board (NFPD) has launched the first-ever development plan for Arua City with a call to the City leadership to work together towards the implementation, compliance, and enforcement of the city’s Plan.

The Board Chairperson, Amanda Ngabirano while speaking to different stakeholders in Arua City said working together will ensure effective land usage.

She adds that a well-organised urban setting will be a big opportunity that will in the long run also generate revenue for orderly and real growth.

She also wants leaders to speak out about the physical development plan an initiative that she believes will make people responsible.

This is the second physical development plan to be launched in a space of one day, with Gulu’s launched first on Wednesday.