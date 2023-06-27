Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has agreed to suspend their planned demonstration over what they describe as high taxes, following a successful engagement held yesterday with Uganda Revenue Authority officials.

A section of the traders had yesterday threatened to close their shops starting today in protest against the new tax charge of Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution, confiscation of their merchandise by the tax collectors, and high rental fees among other issues.

The URA commissioner general, John Musinguzi said in the meeting, they agreed to work with traders to resolve the sticking issues through continued engagements.

He also pledged to continue sensitizatising traders about the taxation systems.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association-KACITA, Thaddeus Musoke has lauded the tax body for giving them audience, appealing to their members to always commit to finding peaceful means of solving their problems instead of quickly resorting to demonstrations.