By Amos Ngyomoya



City traders under their umbrella body Kampala city Traders Association have threatened to close their business in protest over rental arrears accumulated during the lockdown.

The traders are accusing the government of ignoring their plight yet landlords continue harassing them.

The acting association’s chairperson Thaddeus Musoke in a statement said they plan to have the peaceful demonstration from 1st September due to government’s failure to assist the traders despite their outcry and petitions.

He says it is unfair for government to look on as landlords harass them to pay rental arrears yet they were not working during the lockdown.