Traders under the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) have welcomed police’s implementation of the presidential directive on the removal of roadblocks along major highways.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said all roadblocks are now illegal, adding that any police officer found manning the banned road barrier commits a crime and is liable for punishment.

The president directed for the removal of these barriers saying they jeopardize the free movement of goods and services across the East African Community member states.

While speaking on the KFM Hotseat show on Monday night, KACITA deputy spokesperson and also regional coordinator for ports, Jemba Mulondo said the roadblocks have been time-consuming, distorting productivity and economic performance due to delays.

“Can we have an enabling environment? Can we have the infrastructure developed like Kenya is doing?,” Mulondo wondered.

He has however appealed to the president to develop infrastructure such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), meter gauge railway and streamline some trade policies to ease business.