By Benjamin Jumbe

The Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas has implored the government to seriously consider concerns raised about overcompensation by communities in oil host districts.

This comes after the government and the oil companies signed the final investment decision for the development of the Lake Albert Project.

The coalition’s chairperson Bashir Twesigye notes that compensation remains a sticky issue with complaints of inadequate or delayed compensation.

He now further urges that with the FID in place, the oil companies should consider the provision of top-up in the compensation in cases of delayed compensation as elaborates

He also proposes the establishment of a grievance handling mechanism by the oil companies to address any concerns by the project-affected persons.