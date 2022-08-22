By Mike Sebalu

Civil Society Organisations in Uganda are calling for total transparency and accountability on utilisation of borrowed funds by various government entities.

This effort is spearheaded by SEATINI Uganda, Uganda Debt Network and Transparency International Uganda.

Peninnah Mbabazi, the Program Officer, Debt and Aid at SEATINI Uganda says there is need for government to undertake mid-term assessments on ongoing projects to take an early decision on whether or not to re-channel the money from non-performing projects.

Mbabazi says there’s a need to open the conversation on debt beyond the technical people and take it to the ordinary Ugandan, academic institutions and all other stakeholders.

She notes that data about the performance and results of debt-funded projects appear to be under “lock and key,” despite the fact that Uganda publishes reports on the status of public debt, guarantees, other financial liabilities and grants every year.

Mbabazi also wants policy makers to be held accountable as they play an oversight role in the approval and acquisition process as well as scrutinizing projects.