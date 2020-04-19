Civil society Organizations have written an open letter to the president demanding him not to grant the Members of parliament to take the Shs10 billion as its being proposed.

The executive director for the civil Society Budget Advocacy Group Julius Mukunda says the money being proposed should instead be allocated to facilitate a team of researchers at Makerere University who are in the process of developing quick low cost COVID-19 test kits.

According to the researchers, the test kits will be able to show results within a few minutes and will require only Shs4,000 for each test to be conducted.

The researchers indicated that they require about Shs3.9 billion to produce the test kits.

The money in question is meant to facilitate the Members of parliament to senstize the community about the COVID-19.