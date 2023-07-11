Anti-corruption activists will today recognise officials who have demonstrated exceptional levels of integrity during events to mark the African Anti-corruption Day.

The initiative is spearheaded by Action Aid International Uganda and supported by Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, Uganda Debt Network, and the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), among other civil society organizations.

Action Aid International country director, Mr. Xavier Ejoyi says close to 100 nominees have been selected from 15 sub-counties across the country in a systematic and transparent manner.

There are three categories of awards which include; Frontline service providers, management, and political obligation.

“The citizens are really interested in the fight against corruption, in naming and shaming the corrupt, but also in recognising those who are serving with integrity. This event is one of those moments where citizens again take their power in recognising men and women of integrity in public offices,” Ejoyi told KFM.

African Anti-corruption Day commemorative events are running under the theme; African Union Convention on preventing and combating corruption; 20 years after: Achievements and prospects.

The Day was designated by the African Union on July 11, 2003, in recognition of the vast progress in the war against corruption on the African continent and the need to reflect on the approaches to end the vice.