

Retired chief justice Bart Katureebe has today handed over office to his deputy Alfonse Owiny –Dollo signing out of the judiciary where he has been at the helm for half a decade.

Justice Katureebe made 70 years on Saturday last week clocking the mandatory retirement age of both a chief justice and a Supreme Court judge.

He is to be remembered for among other achievements, pushing for the passing and assenting to the judiciary administration Bill which had stalled for more than 20 years into law, digitizing of court processes and ground breaking for the construction of permanent homes of appellant courts.

Katureebe took over his former role from chief justice Emeritus Benjamin Odoki.