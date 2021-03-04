The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of an application in which the runner-up in the January 14 presidential elections, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, seeks to formally withdraw the petition against president-elect, Yoweri Museveni.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who is leading the panel of nine judges, was forced to adjourned the scheduled hearing to tomorrow (March 5) at 9am to give time to Mr Kyagulanyi’s lawyers to renew their practicing certificates which expired on March 1.