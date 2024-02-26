The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide department reassured the public on Monday that they have enough information to bring to book the masterminds of the gruesome murder of Eng. Dan Bbosa, a Buganda Kingdom clan leader.

Last evening at about 6 pm, Bbosa, 72, the head of the Ndiga Clan in Buganda Kingdom was shot dead by assailants riding a motorcycle.

As the three assailants were fleeing the scene, they were knocked by a boda boda rider who raised an alarm, attracting an angry mob that aggressively pursued and apprehended two of the assailants, around Bulange-Mengo before lynching one.

Another suspect is being guarded by CID personnel at Mulago Hospital while the third is still on the run.

“We are reviewing all CCTV footage, both public and private in the area, as part of investigations. The Forensic Ballistic Experts are conducting a trace of the killer gun to identify when, where, and to whom it was allocated,” a Monday police statement reads in part.