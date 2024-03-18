Clarke International University has pleaded with the government of Uganda for a charter that will allow better operation of the institution.

The charter had initially been approved by the President Museveni, according to the University Management, where the National Council for higher education was tasked to do the necessary checks to approve it.

Speaking during the Institution’s 14th graduation ceremony on Saturday, the Institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rose Clarke Nanyonga, said that they have strived to fulfil the National Council of Higher Education’s requirements for eligibility to receive the charter and that in November last year, they underwent the final assessment inspection to receive it which they have not yet received, further underscoring its importance for the university, in safeguarding the future of their students and the alumni community.

“We have undertaken the journey to attain the charter status. We have strived to fulfill the National Council for Higher Education requirements that include some key areas; we have committed university founders, we have a sound governance in place, we have robust infrastructure, human resources, outstanding faculty, all our programs are accredited or under review, we have established student services and notable output which continues to grow every year,” Prof Nanyonga said.