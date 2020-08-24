

By Shamim Nateebwa

With COVID 19 cases rising day by day in the country, health experts are advising cleaners to always wear adequate personal protective equipment when preparing and using disinfectants.

According to the minister of state for primary health care Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, cleaners should be trained to use the disinfectants safely when working in places where suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients are present, or where screening and clinical consultations are carried out.

Doctor Kaducu outlines some of the PPE they have to wear that include gowns, heavy duty gloves, medical masks, eye protection), and boots or closed work shoes.