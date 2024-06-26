Religious leaders in Kenya have blamed the violent demonstrations that rocked the country yesterday on Members of Parliament.

This was after police reportedly opened fire on protesters after a group of them breached and ransacked the parliament building in the capital Nairobi over the passing of the Finance Bill, 2024, whichthey say imposes unaffordable tax rises on ordinary citizens.

The violence that ensued left atleast 10 people dead and over 120 others injured.

Addressing the media in Nakuru earlier today, the clerics led by Bishop Abraham Gitu, the coordinator of the High Council of Bishops, emphasized the importance of upholding independence of the legislature as stated in the constitution.

He also urged young people not to express their anger by destroying property.

Bishop Gitu also tasked the government to explain individuals in civilians clothes who were seen holding guns and firing bullets directly at protesters.

“The Parliament should not be red captives by the executives they must be dependent totally as what is inshride in the constitution, I wanted also to ask the young people, you do not express your anger by destroying things, because the first day they did this it was clam but I think they were introduced some ganga amongst them to spoil them,” Bishop Gitu said.