By Perez Rumanzi

Religious leaders have tasked the government to turn their focus on men’s empowerment to suit the current development trends. The clerics who were attending a men’s conference dubbed ‘man up’ for the western region last Sunday, said there is a need for collaboration between the government and other stakeholders to find a remedy for diminishing the influence of men in society.

Retired Bishop of Butaare Diocese in Rwanda, Rt Rev Nathan Kamusiime Gasatura, said: “The church needs to begin to be more open, more flexible, more thinking outside the box so that men may not shy away from linking and cooperating with men who come up to organise conferences to make men think better.”

Preaching at the same conference, Rev Can Dr Tim Smith, an American evangelist, said: “If we don’t come out and talk to each other, share our challenges, and get exposed to the world, soon, we shall be in positions where women were and women will be in our positions. Who wishes for that? The world has empowered women and men have been left behind, it is us to empower ourselves now,” he said.

