By Abubaker Kirunda

Clerics especially in born again churches have been asked to stop confining people in churches for prayers that give false hope instead of encouraging them to work hard and improve their lives.

The Chairperson of Jinja district Pentecostal churches Godfery Mwesigwa says a lot of time is being wasted by people in churches hoping for miracles through prayers yet it is practically impossible.

Mwesigwa has castigated what he describes as laziness among born again churches were people prefer to sit and listen to messages of hope instead of going to work.

He has thus asked religious leaders to be more deliberate in encouraging their followers to work if they are to fight poverty effectively and improve household incomes.