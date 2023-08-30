The Eastern Africa Grain Council has called for increased funding to help the world’s poorest countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Executive Director for the Eastern Africa Grain Council, Gerald Masila says the funds will help farmers to adapt to irrigation-related technologies which will help the farmers to supplement water to their crops when there is erratic rainfall.

He says, climate change poses significant challenges to agriculture, with serious impacts on smallholder farmers’ food security and livelihoods.

He says they have partnered with the Danish government to help farmers in Uganda to adopt the new irrigation technologies, as the climate change effects continue to affect farmers.

Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) is being promoted to facilitate climate change adaptation and mitigation.