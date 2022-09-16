The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has appointed 25-year-old Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate as its newest goodwill ambassador.

Nakate has been appointed in recognition of her outstanding global advocacy for climate justice for current and future generations.

UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell says Nakate’s work to drive climate action that benefits the communities most affected by the climate crisis aligns directly with their (UNICEF) mission to drive change for every child.

In her remarks, Nakate said the opportunity will provide her with more chances to meet children and young people in the places most affected by climate change and an expanded platform to advocate on their behalf.

Nakate began her activism in January 2019 with a protest alongside her siblings and cousins on the streets of Kampala, inspired by Greta Thunberg.

She continued to protest every week, becoming a well-known face in a movement of young people “striking” for the climate around the world.