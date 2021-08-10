By Prossy Kisakye

Ugandans have been asked to embrace civic education as one of the most effective ways of addressing climate change and its adverse effects.

The call is made by Cryspin Kaheru, the Executive Secretary of the NICE-Uganda, a day after the UN launched a major scientific report on climate change, blaming humanity for most of the irreversible effects experienced today.

The landmark study warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade.

Kaheru says a catastrophe resulting from the current climate change emergency can be avoided through civic education.