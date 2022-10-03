Government has embarked on a move to invest more in promoting irrigation to save the country from experiencing famine.

The Minister for Agriculture, Frank Tubwebaze says the country is bound to experience famine if the farmers continue to ignore irrigation.

He says the effects of climate change are real and it is bound to continue affecting the yield targets which the farmers are expected to produce.

He says over-reliance on the rains is not a good strategy at the moment and therefore in the next financial year, the government is targeting to allocate more funding in irrigation schemes to support farmers engaging both in small-scale farming and commercial.

He made the remakes at the farmer’s symposium where Uganda Breweries is investing over 45 billion shillings in farming-related projects where the farmers will be able to produce raw materials for the beer industry.