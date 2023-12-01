World leaders have approved a climate disaster fund that will help vulnerable nations cope with the impact of drought, floods, and rising seawater.

This positive move was on the first day of the United Nation’s annual climate summit that is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In his opening remarks, Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry who is chairing the summit for its 28th meeting said the agreement marked a “positive signal of momentum” at the start of the 2023

The leaders agreed that the fund will channel money to countries hardest-hit by climate-related disasters including in Africa.

The Conference that opened yesterday runs until December 12th.