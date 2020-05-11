Police in Nwoya is investigating the murder of a government clinical officer. The deceased, Okello Wilfred, aged 56 years was a senior clinical officer and an in-charge at Pabo Health Center III in Amuru District but residing at Lajok Olwiyo Village in Nwoya.

It’s alleged that the deceased left his home last evening at around 07: 30pm to see the Chairman LC II Pangu parish.

Unfortunately, on his way back, he met a group of people who reportedly blocked the village path with a big log, emerged from the bush, beat him to death and robbed a government motorcycle Reg No UG 5794M Yamaha on which he was travelling.

Aswa region police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema says that his body was dumped in a nearby bush, but investigations are underway.

Okema says that 5 people have been arrested in connection to the murder.