Six suspected thieves at Clock Tower, Entebbe road in Kampala City have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly snatching pedestrians’ mobile phones.

The arrested six led by Amisi Denar are residents of Katwe, Nsambya, and Kalenda in Makindye division.

They were arraigned before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Fidelis Otwao and denied robbery charges.

Prosecution contends that the accused persons and others still at large on January 15, 2023, at Clock Tower Entebbe road in Kampala robbed Ssemanda Joseph of his mobile phone and money amounting to Shs75,000 and before or immediately after they used personal violence on him.

The trial magistrate sent them on remand until February 6, 2023, when the case will kick off.