The Uganda National Roads Authority is set to demolish the existing Clock Tower structure to pave way for construction of a Circular pedestrian bridge and a new tower square/structure.

According to a statement issued from the authority, this is part of the Kampala flyover project which aims at reducing jam in the city.

The project will see another flyover erected at Kitgum house on Jinja road widening Nsambya and Mukwano roads.

The authority meanwhile reveals that the Japanese contractor for the project, Shimizu-Konoike JV has been undertaking demarcations and excavation as preparatory touches.

Currently, screw piles and concrete pavement have been placed at the site to guide traffic.

The project is expected to be complete within 36 months.