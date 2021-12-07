By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Human rights Commission has registered close to 1000 complaints on rights violations in a period of two months.

This has been revealed by the commission’s chairperson Mariam Wangadya as Uganda prepares to join countries around the world to commemorate the international human rights day.

Wandadya says over 500 were recorded in October and 468 others in November 2021 .

She says there is need to ensure respect of human rights and freedoms from state and non state actors.

The day to be commemorated on the 10th December is under the theme Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights” , with the national theme being “Rebuilding Better: resilient institutions key to COVID 19 recovery”