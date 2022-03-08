By Benjamin Jumbe

A total of 89 people died and 414 injured in road accidents in the first week of March 2022.

At least 414 road crashes were registered between February 28 and March 6, 2022 and out of these, 75 were fatal, 226 serious and 113 minor accidents involving a total of 404 victims.

The Traffic and Road Safety Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says that Kampala had the most number of deaths with 9 in total and 41 injuries followed by Mbarara with 8 deaths, Mityana 7, Greater Bushenyi 6 and Lugazi, Kampala South and East all with 5 deaths.

Meanwhile, Nampiima has warned schools using saloon cars that are yet to be registered for carrying children to stop the practice noting that they are to be impounded.